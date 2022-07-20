Osun election: Ooni congratulates Adeleke, commends INEC

|
1
|
2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU - The Cable,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers - Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history - Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
143 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya arrive Lagos - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership,
4 hours ago