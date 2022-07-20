Family replies journalist who linked late MKO Abiola to drug trafficking National Daily - The late Moshood Abiola’s (MKO) family has reacted to a report by a journalist, David Hundeyin, connecting their father to drug trafficking. MKO won the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria. Hundeyin had in an article titled: “Bola ...



News Credibility Score: 99%