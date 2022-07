2022 Hajj: About 262 First Batch Of Oyo Pilgrims Return Home Inside Oyo - No fewer than 262 Oyo State pilgrims that took part in the 2022 holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have landed in Nigeria safely. The pilgrims arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



News Credibility Score: 99%