Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Nigerians React As Peter Obi Visits Oyedepo In Ota
Naija News
- 2023: Nigerians React As Peter Obi Visits Oyedepo In Ota
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Reactions as Obi visits Oyedepo
Tori News:
Reactions As Peter Obi Visits Bishop Oyedepo
Nigerian Eye:
PHOTO: Peter Obi's visit to Bishop Oyedepo stirs reactions
Global Upfront:
Nigerians React As Peter Obi Visits Bishop Oyedepo
More Picks
1
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
2
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
4
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
“I put my career on the line” – Davido reveals as his uncle receives certificate of return -
Glamsquad Magazine,
10 hours ago
10
Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
