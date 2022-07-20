Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the ongoing strike which they started on February 14, wouldn't have lasted this long if politicians’ children attend public universities in the country.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities – ASUU Yaba Left Online:
Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities – ASUU
Our Strike Won’t Last 2 Days If Politicians’ Children Attend Nigerian Public Universities – ASUU Naija Loaded:
Our Strike Won’t Last 2 Days If Politicians’ Children Attend Nigerian Public Universities – ASUU
Our Strike Won Tori News:
Our Strike Won't Last 2 Days If Politicians’ Children Attend Nigerian Public Universities - ASUU
Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public varsities – ASUU President Nigerian Eye:
Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public varsities – ASUU President
ASUU: Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities Tunde Ednut:
ASUU: Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities
ASUU: Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities Within Nigeria:
ASUU: Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities
Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities – ASUU Olajide TV:
Our strike won’t last 2 days if politicians’ children attend Nigerian public universities – ASUU


   More Picks
1 2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
4 Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
7 Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Adeboye didn't meet Tinubu, endorse any candidate - RCCG - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info