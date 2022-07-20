Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NFF president, Amaju Pinnick condemns use of laser light on Super Falcons during semi-final of the Women?s Africa Cup of Nations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, has condemned the use of laser lights on the Super Falcons during their defeat to host Morocco in the semi-fina

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pinnick condemns use of laser light on Falcons The Punch:
Pinnick condemns use of laser light on Falcons
NFF Condemns Morocco For Using Laser Light On Super Falcons During Semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Tori News:
NFF Condemns Morocco For Using Laser Light On Super Falcons During Semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons intimidated with laser lights — Pinnick The Eagle Online:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons intimidated with laser lights — Pinnick
Pinnick Slams Moroccan Fans For Using Laser Light On Super Falcons The New Diplomat:
Pinnick Slams Moroccan Fans For Using Laser Light On Super Falcons
WAFCON 2022: Pinnick criticizes use of laser lights on Super Falcons’ players Kemi Filani Blog:
WAFCON 2022: Pinnick criticizes use of laser lights on Super Falcons’ players


   More Picks
1 2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Owo Massacre: Yorubas Are Not Cowards, We Haven't Lost Any War In Our History, Gani Adams Warns Terrorists Against Attacking South-West - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
4 Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
7 Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Adeboye didn't meet Tinubu, endorse any candidate - RCCG - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 15 suspected armed robbers, cultists and drug dealers arrested in Ekiti - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info