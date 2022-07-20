Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Muslim-Muslim ticket: Aggrieved APC members storm party secretariat, ask Tinubu to drop Shettima
News photo Within Nigeria  - Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday stormed the national secretariat of the ruling party to show their grievances over the position of the party on the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Protesting APC members storm party secretariat The Punch:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Protesting APC members storm party secretariat
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Protesting APC Members Storm Party Secretariat Tori News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Protesting APC Members Storm Party Secretariat
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Protesting APC members storm party secretariat Nigerian Eye:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Protesting APC members storm party secretariat
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Aggrieved APC members storm party secretariat, ask Tinubu to drop Shettima Tunde Ednut:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Aggrieved APC members storm party secretariat, ask Tinubu to drop Shettima
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Protesting APC Members Storm Party Secretariat Naija News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Protesting APC Members Storm Party Secretariat


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
3 INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 7 hours ago
6 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Daughter Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Set To Wed - Tori News, 10 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info