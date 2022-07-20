Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Confusion as pastors, bishops attend Shettima's unveiling
News photo The Punch  - Journalists assigned to cover the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, watched in amusement as pastors and ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

