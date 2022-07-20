Biden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December | World | herald.ng

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will bring together leaders from across the African continent for a major summit in December in Washington to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change.

