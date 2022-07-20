Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
CBN vows to arrest Nigerians using naira to buy dollars
Linda Ikeji Blog
- CBN vows to arrest Nigerians using naira to buy dollars
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
CBN To Arrest Anyone Using Naira To Buy Dollars
Pulse Nigeria:
Reactions as Emefiele vows to arrest any Nigerian buying dollars with naira.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
CBN: Nigerians Using Naira To Buy Dollars Will Be Arrested Says It’s Illegal
Within Nigeria:
CBN vows to arrest Nigerians using naira to buy dollars
More Picks
1
Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
3
INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections -
Channels Television,
6 hours ago
4
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
6
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
Daughter Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Set To Wed -
Tori News,
10 hours ago
10
Zinoleesky – Loving You -
Too Xclusive,
19 hours ago
