Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process
News photo News Diary Online  - By EricJames Ochigbo The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to explain alleged irregularities in [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process Vanguard News:
Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process
Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process The Eagle Online:
Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process
Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process National Accord:
Reps to probe alleged irregularities in TCN employment process
Reps Probe Alleged Irregularities In TCN Recruitment Exercise The Will:
Reps Probe Alleged Irregularities In TCN Recruitment Exercise


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
3 INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 7 hours ago
6 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Daughter Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Set To Wed - Tori News, 10 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info