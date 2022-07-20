Post News
News at a Glance
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Streaming giant, Netflix say they have lost 970,000 subscribers in the last quarter, a good result for the company who predicted to lose 2 million subscribers.
The news comes as Netflix'
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Netflix Subscriber Numbers Drop Two Quarters In A Row
The Punch:
Netflix loses nearly one million subscribers in Q2
Nigerian Tribune:
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
Tori News:
Netflix Loses Nearly One Million Subscribers In Q2
The Street Journal:
Netflix loses almost one million subscribers in second quarter of 2022
Pulse Nigeria:
Netflix loses additional 970K subscribers in second quarter
NPO Reports:
Netflix Loses Almost a Million Subscribers
Forbes Africa:
Netflix Shares Jump Over 6% After It Reports Smaller Subscriber Loss Than Forecast
More Picks
1
2023: Redeemed Church Debunks Report Pastor Adeboye Met Tinubu Over APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Endorsed Him For President -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu -
Legit,
18 hours ago
3
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
9 hours ago
4
Strike: Buhari gives education minister 2 weeks to resolve issues with ASUU -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
5
Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom To Free 15 Abducted Enugu Farmers -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
6
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Dangote Industries completes issuance of N187.6bn bonds, largest in Nigerian capital market's history -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
9
143 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya arrive Lagos -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
