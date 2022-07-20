Post News
News at a Glance
Coalition of bishops, pastors storm unveiling of APC’s vice presidential candidate
The Street Journal
- Contrary to the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), a coalition of Bishops and some pastors have arrived at the Musa
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Confusion as pastors, bishops attend Shettima's unveiling
Tori News:
Confusion As Pastors, Bishops Attend Shettima’s Unveiling As APC Vice Presidential Candidate
Society Gazette Nigeria:
CAN Reacts To Presence Of ‘Bishops’ At Unveiling Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate
Naija News:
CAN Reacts To Presence Of ‘Bishops’ At Unveiling Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate
More Picks
1
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
18 hours ago
2
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
4
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
8
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
“I put my career on the line” – Davido reveals as his uncle receives certificate of return -
Glamsquad Magazine,
9 hours ago
