Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward,  Orhionmwon Local Government Area,  Edo State, Godwin Aig





The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Godwin Aig This Day - Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors Adibe Emenyonu in Benin CityThe Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Godwin Aig



News Credibility Score: 99%