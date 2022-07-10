Post News
Naija Dailies »
News at a Glance
Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Godwin Aig
This Day
- Edo APC Chieftain Kidnapped, Police Hunt for Abductors Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ugo Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Godwin Aig
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Police rescue APC chairman in Edo
The Nation:
Police rescue APC chairman in Edo
Premium Times:
Police rescue APC chairman in Edo
The Street Journal:
Police rescues abducted Edo APC chairman from kidnappers' den
Pulse Nigeria:
Police rescue APC chairman in Edo
Daily Nigerian:
Police rescue kidnapped APC chairman in Edo
National Daily:
Police rescue kidnapped APC chairman in Edo
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
14 hours ago
4
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
9 hours ago
5
I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
6
Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange -
Legit,
5 hours ago
7
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
“Dropping out of University was a hard choice” – Singer Omah Lay (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
9
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Most expensive Nigerian footballers as Calvin Bassey joins Ajax [Top 7] -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
