Poverty, ignorance reason vote-buying thrives in Nigeria – APC chieftain Daily Post - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mr Kodilichukwu Okelekwe has identified poverty and ignorance as some of the reasons vote-buying during elections thrives in Nigeria. Okelekwe, a senatorial candidate of the party for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%