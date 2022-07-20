Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Poverty, ignorance reason vote-buying thrives in Nigeria – APC chieftain
Daily Post  - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mr Kodilichukwu Okelekwe has identified poverty and ignorance as some of the reasons vote-buying during elections thrives in Nigeria. Okelekwe, a senatorial candidate of the party for ...

18 hours ago
