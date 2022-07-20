Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Why I made hard choice of picking Shettima as running mate – Tinubu
Daily Post
- The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has said he made a hard choice picking former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Shettima's choice was for victory, says Tinubu
The Nation:
Shettima as running mate hard, best choice – Tinubu
Daily Trust:
Running mate: I believe Shettima is the best choice – Tinubu
The Info Stride:
2023: Why I Made Hard Choice Of Picking Shettima As Running Mate – Tinubu
Tori News:
Shettima’s Choice Was For Victory - Tinubu Says
PM News:
Shettima: I never supported Tinubu to be his running mate
Naija News:
2023: Choosing Shettima As My Running Mate Was A Hard Choice – Tinubu
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
3
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
12 hours ago
5
I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
8 hours ago
7
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
24 hours ago
8
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange -
Legit,
4 hours ago
10
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
