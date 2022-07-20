Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
After Ado Aleiru’s saga, Matawalle bars Zamfara Emirs from conferring traditional titles
Daily Nigerian
- Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has barred all traditional rulers in the state from conferring traditional titles without government clearance.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Zamfara gov bars emirs from conferring chieftaincy without govt approval
Nigerian Tribune:
Zamfara governor bars emirs from conferring traditional titles
This Day:
Matawalle Bars Emirs from Conferring Traditional Titles without Permission Onuminya Innocent Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has barred all traditional rulers in the state from conferring traditional titles without gov
The Herald:
Matawalle bars Emirs from conferring traditional titles
News Wire NGR:
Zamfara governor, Matawalle, bans Emirs from conferring traditional titles without state clearance
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
3
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
5 hours ago
9
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
9 hours ago
