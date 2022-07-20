Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections
News photo Channels Television  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have resumed discussions on how to address all impediments to the participation of inmates in the electoral process.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC The Punch:
Prison inmates may vote in 2023 - INEC
INEC Rules Out Prison Inmates Voting In 2023 Leadership:
INEC Rules Out Prison Inmates Voting In 2023
2023: INEC rules out prison inmates voting – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
2023: INEC rules out prison inmates voting – The Sun Nigeria
Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023, INEC Reveals Naija Loaded:
Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023, INEC Reveals
INEC Says Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023 Independent:
INEC Says Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023
Inmates may vote in 2023 — INEC News Wire NGR:
Inmates may vote in 2023 — INEC
Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Correctional service urges INEC to extend voting rights to inmates — NEWSVERGE
2023: Prison inmates may vote — INEC Within Nigeria:
2023: Prison inmates may vote — INEC
INEC: Prison inmates may vote in 2023 Tunde Ednut:
INEC: Prison inmates may vote in 2023
INEC explains why prison inmates may vote in 2023￼ See Naija:
INEC explains why prison inmates may vote in 2023￼
Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023 – INEC Naija News:
Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023 – INEC
LATEST: Nigerian Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023 – INEC Reveals Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Nigerian Prison Inmates May Vote In 2023 – INEC Reveals
INEC explains why prison inmates may vote in 2023 Kemi Filani Blog:
INEC explains why prison inmates may vote in 2023


   More Picks
1 Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
3 INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections - Channels Television, 6 hours ago
4 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 7 hours ago
6 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Daughter Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Set To Wed - Tori News, 10 hours ago
10 Zinoleesky – Loving You - Too Xclusive, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info