Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail
The Herald  - Suspended DCP Abba Kyari, on Wednesday, prayed a Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him bail following the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre by Boko Haram who freed scores of their members

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail The Nation:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail
Why I should be granted bail — Abba Kyari Vanguard News:
Why I should be granted bail — Abba Kyari
‘My life is in danger in Kuje’, Abba Kyari seeks another bail Daily Trust:
‘My life is in danger in Kuje’, Abba Kyari seeks another bail
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail – The Sun Nigeria
Kuje Jailbreak: Abba Kyari, Others Seek Another Bail The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kuje Jailbreak: Abba Kyari, Others Seek Another Bail
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail The Eagle Online:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail Prompt News:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail Daily Nigerian:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Kuje jailbreak: Abba Kyari, others seek another bail — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
3 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 14 hours ago
4 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 9 hours ago
5 I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 “Dropping out of University was a hard choice” – Singer Omah Lay (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Most expensive Nigerian footballers as Calvin Bassey joins Ajax [Top 7] - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info