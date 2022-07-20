Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over the inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address delays arising from instant ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions – The Sun Nigeria
Address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions - Reps urge CBN The Herald:
Address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions - Reps urge CBN
Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions National Accord:
Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions
Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions News Diary Online:
Reps urge CBN to address delay in e-money transfers by financial institutions


   More Picks
1 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
2 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info