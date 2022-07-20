Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man proposes to his girlfriend as she takes worship during church service (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of a Christian brother proposing to his girlfriend during church service has been shared online.

 

In the video, the man went on his knees while his girlfriend who is a member o

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Proposes To His Girlfriend As She Takes Worship During Church Service (Video) Tori News:
Man Proposes To His Girlfriend As She Takes Worship During Church Service (Video)
Man kneels to propose after girlfriend closed her eyes to lead worship in church (Video) Correct NG:
Man kneels to propose after girlfriend closed her eyes to lead worship in church (Video)
Man proposes to his girlfriend while she was taking worship during service Gist Reel:
Man proposes to his girlfriend while she was taking worship during service
Man proposes to his girlfriend as she takes worship during church service Olajide TV:
Man proposes to his girlfriend as she takes worship during church service


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 11 hours ago
3 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 22 hours ago
5 I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Most expensive Nigerian footballers as Calvin Bassey joins Ajax [Top 7] - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info