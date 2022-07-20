Post News
News at a Glance
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Osun State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a housewife, Ifeoluwa Bamidele, who set her husband, Bolu Bamidele, ablaze in Osogbo for allegedly having a child with another
37 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Police launch manhunt for jealous wife who set husband ablaze
Daily Post:
Osun police launch manhunt for killer wife
Nigerian Tribune:
Wife sets husband ablaze for having child outside wedlock in Osun
Naija Loaded:
Police Launch Manhunt For Jealous Wife Who Set Husband Ablaze
Information Nigeria:
Police Launch Manhunt For Jealous Wife Who Set Husband Ablaze
The Eagle Online:
Osun police launch manhunt for woman who set husband ablaze
More Picks
1
INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
2
Osun 2022: We lost the race because of internal crisis - APC chairman, Adamu -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari -
The Eagle Online,
13 hours ago
4
Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
8 hours ago
6
Daughter Of APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima, Set To Wed -
Tori News,
11 hours ago
7
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
