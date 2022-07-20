Post News
News at a Glance
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church
Daily Post
- The Catholic Church has described the bishops who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate,
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Mention bishops at Shettima's unveiling, CAN dares APC
Ripples Nigeria:
CAN challenges APC to mention bishops at Shettima’s unveiling
Tori News:
Shettima Unveiling: Fake Bishops Saga Frightening – Ohanaeze Reacts
Sundiata Post:
Mention bishops at Shettima’s unveiling, CAN dares APC
Pulse Nigeria:
CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling
Screen Gist:
Shettima Unveiling: Fake Bishops Saga Frightening – Ohanaeze
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bishops Who Attended Shettima’s Unveiling Fake – Catholic Church | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
What Are The Names Of The Bishops At Shettima’s Unveiling - CAN Blows Hot, Challenges APC
Global Upfront:
‘Fake Bishop’ Who Attended Unveiling Of APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket’s Kashim Shettima Unmasked
Mojidelano:
CAN Disowns Bishops Who Attended Shettima’s Unveiling Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
Kemi Filani Blog:
We’re not part of Shettima’s unveiling, CAN dares APC to mention bishops
Nigerian Pilot:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Despite criticism, Bishops, pastors attend unveiling of Shettima
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
11 hours ago
3
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
4
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
5
I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Most expensive Nigerian footballers as Calvin Bassey joins Ajax [Top 7] -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
