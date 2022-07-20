Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electricity Bill allow states, individuals to generate power – Suswam
News photo Daily Post  - Senator Gabriel Suswam, representing Benue North East Senatorial district, has said the Electricity Bill, 2022 which was passed into law on Wednesday, has primarily demonopolised power generation in Nigeria. He said the space to generate power has been ...

