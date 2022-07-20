Post News
News at a Glance
SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about the 'bishops' at Shettima's unveiling
Ripples Nigeria
- Today (Wednesday) was the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
CAN denies Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling, says they are fake
Studio CB55:
CAN Reacts Over Bishops At Shettima’s Unveiling
Edujandon:
CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring fake ‘Bishops’ to attend Shettima’s unveiling
Kemi Filani Blog:
Ohanaeze reacts to presence of ‘Bishops’ at Shettima’s unveiling
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
3
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
5 hours ago
9
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
9 hours ago
