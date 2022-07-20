Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about the 'bishops' at Shettima's unveiling
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Today (Wednesday) was the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

CAN denies Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling, says they are fake The News Guru:
CAN denies Bishops at Shettima’s unveiling, says they are fake
CAN Reacts Over Bishops At Shettima’s Unveiling Studio CB55:
CAN Reacts Over Bishops At Shettima’s Unveiling
CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring fake ‘Bishops’ to attend Shettima’s unveiling Edujandon:
CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring fake ‘Bishops’ to attend Shettima’s unveiling
Ohanaeze reacts to presence of ‘Bishops’ at Shettima’s unveiling Kemi Filani Blog:
Ohanaeze reacts to presence of ‘Bishops’ at Shettima’s unveiling


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info