Strike: Buhari didn't order me to hands-off from renegotiation — Ngige
Vanguard News  - THERE appears to be disagreement between the presidency and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, over the outcome of the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with the presidential team involved in the resolution of the ...

1 hour ago
ASUU: Buhari orders Ngige to hands off negotiation The Nation:
ASUU: Buhari orders Ngige to hands off negotiation
Buhari didn’t ask me to hands off talks with ASUU – Ngige Daily Trust:
Buhari didn’t ask me to hands off talks with ASUU – Ngige
Buhari orders Ngige to step down from ongoing negotiation with ASUU Premium Times:
Buhari orders Ngige to step down from ongoing negotiation with ASUU
Buhari Didn’t Ask Me To Hands Off Talks With ASUU – Ngige Information Nigeria:
Buhari Didn’t Ask Me To Hands Off Talks With ASUU – Ngige
Buhari orders Ngige to back down from negotiation with ASUU over lingering strike The Street Journal:
Buhari orders Ngige to back down from negotiation with ASUU over lingering strike
Buhari Orders Ngige To Step Down From Ongoing Negotiation With ASUU Nigeria Breaking News:
Buhari Orders Ngige To Step Down From Ongoing Negotiation With ASUU


