Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima
Sahara Reporters
- Buhari said this while hosting Shettima at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
‘I Wish You The Best,’ Buhari Tells Shettima After Unveiling As APC VP Candidate
Daily Post:
2023: I'll respond to your statement when handing over in 2023 - Buhari tells Shettima
The Punch:
Buhari Meets APC VP Candidate, Shettima The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) hosted the All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, at the State House, on Wednesday.
Daily Trust:
Buhari: I’ll hand over to Tinubu by God’s grace
Information Nigeria:
Buhari To Shettima: God Willing, I Will Hand Over To You And Tinubu
Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: What Buhari told Shettima on handing over to Tinubu
Global Upfront:
Buhari To Kashim Shettima: I Will Hand Over To You And Your Boss, "God Willing"
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
21 hours ago
3
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
5 hours ago
9
Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
9 hours ago
