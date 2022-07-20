Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria on High Alert Following Incidence of Marburg Virus in West Africa
This Day  - Onyebuchi Ezigbo The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared a disease epidemic emergency in the country following the outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) and its detection in

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

