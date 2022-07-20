Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar
This Day  - Nume Ekeghe Stakeholders have unanimously called for support of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector at the seventh annual edition of the Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar with the theme: “Unlocking Opportunities

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Non-oil export key to Nigeria’s economic renewal, say stakeholders at Zenith Bank’s int’l trade seminar The Guardian:
Non-oil export key to Nigeria’s economic renewal, say stakeholders at Zenith Bank’s int’l trade seminar
At Zenith Bank Seminar: Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Export Potentials Leadership:
At Zenith Bank Seminar: Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Export Potentials
Zenith Bank, others move to boost non-oil exports The Punch:
Zenith Bank, others move to boost non-oil exports
Non-oil exports take centre stage at Zenith Bank International trade seminar – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Non-oil exports take centre stage at Zenith Bank International trade seminar – The Sun Nigeria
Glamsquad Magazine:
ZENITH BANK HOLDS 7TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL TRADE SEMINAR ON NON-OIL EXPORT


   More Picks
1 NNPC Limited to disclose new asset base – Mele Kyari - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
2 Runtown's son suffers an injury on the eye after he slipped and fell while running - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Newly married woman sets husband ablaze for allegedly cheating then commits suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info