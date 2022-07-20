Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria in Darkness as National Power Grid Suffers Sixth Collapse in 2022
This Day  - Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho The national electricity grid yesterday suffered its sixth system collapse in 2022, throwing many homes and businesses across the country into total blackout.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nationwide darkness as Nigeria’s grid collapses seventh time in 2022 The Guardian:
Nationwide darkness as Nigeria’s grid collapses seventh time in 2022
Channels Television:
TCN Restores National Power Grid After System Disturbance, Blames Drop In Frequency
Nigeria in darkness: Nation experiences sixth grid collapse,  this year – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Nigeria in darkness: Nation experiences sixth grid collapse,  this year – The Sun Nigeria
Darkness as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again, sixth time in 2022 Premium Times:
Darkness as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again, sixth time in 2022
Collapsed national power grid restored for the 6th time in 2022 Pulse Nigeria:
Collapsed national power grid restored for the 6th time in 2022
Power Blackout Across Nigeria As Grid Collapses For Umpteenth Time Mojidelano:
Power Blackout Across Nigeria As Grid Collapses For Umpteenth Time
National power grid restored after system disturbance Kemi Filani Blog:
National power grid restored after system disturbance


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 15 hours ago
4 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 11 hours ago
5 I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 “Dropping out of University was a hard choice” – Singer Omah Lay (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info