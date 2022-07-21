Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marburg virus: NCDC activates response team, insists Nigeria at moderate risk
News photo The Guardian  - Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has heightened surveillance at the nation’s entry points to prevent an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus disease (MVD), even as it said the country faces moderate risk of importation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria at moderate risk of Marburg virus disease —NCDC Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria at moderate risk of Marburg virus disease —NCDC
Nigeria at moderate risk of Marburg virus disease outbreak — NCDC Vanguard News:
Nigeria at moderate risk of Marburg virus disease outbreak — NCDC
Nigeria is at risk of Marburg virus importation and impact ? NCDC Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria is at risk of Marburg virus importation and impact ? NCDC
Biz Watch Nigeria:
'Nigeria Is At A Moderate Risk Of Importing Marburg Virus' - NCDC
Nigeria is at risk of Marburg Virus Importation and impact  – NCDC Osmek News:
Nigeria is at risk of Marburg Virus Importation and impact  – NCDC


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info