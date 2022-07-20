Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mane, Salah, Mendy Make Final 3-Man 2022 African Player Of The Year Shortlist
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the final list of players competing to win awards at the 2022 edition of the CAF Awards. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 20th in Rabat, Morocco, with Senegal forward Sadio ...

32 mins ago
