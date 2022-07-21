Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Danbatta Elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering – TechEconomy.ng
News photo Tech Economy  - Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Academy Of Engineering Elects Danbatta Into Council Leadership:
Nigerian Academy Of Engineering Elects Danbatta Into Council
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering Daily Post:
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering
Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering The Guardian:
Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering The Street Journal:
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering Nigerian Eye:
NCC boss, Danbatta elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 17 hours ago
2 INEC issues certificates of return to Osun gov-elect Adeleke, dep gov-elect Adewusi - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
3 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 13 hours ago
4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 11 hours ago
7 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 11 hours ago
8 Shettima: 'They are not big names' - Tinubu's campaign on hiring fake bishops - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 Mane, Salah, Mendy Make Final 3-Man 2022 African Player Of The Year Shortlist - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 14 hours ago
10 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info