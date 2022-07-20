Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspect arrested in connection with the rape and murder of teenager in Edo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The police in Edo state says it has arrested one suspect simply identified as Zachariah in connection with the rape and murder of a teenager identified as Precious Aigbokhode.

 

4 hours ago
