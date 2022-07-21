Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter users respond after lady asked people in good marriages to share their stories so it outweighs the bad ones shared online
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian Twitter users gave their replies after a Nigerian lady asked people in good marriages to come out and share their stories so it counters the bad stories of marriages being shared online.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yaba Left Online:
Lovely reactions as lady tells people in good marriages to share their stories
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Lovely reactions as lady tells people in good marriages to share their stories
Motherhood In-Style:
So Much To Learn As People In Blissful Marriages Share Their Stories
Naija Parrot:
Lovely reactions as lady tells people in good marriages to share their stories


   More Picks
1 Yemi Alade reportedly denied Canadian visa for an event over fears that she might not leave the country - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
2 2023: I never said Peter Obi going nowhere, not working against him — Governor Umahi - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Super Falcons lose to Zambia to finish WAFCON campaign in fourth place - National Accord, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Peter Obi visits Governor Ikpeazu, photos stirs reactions - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Triumph for Biafra as UN tells Nigeria to unconditionally release, compensate Nnamdi Kanu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Comedian Lasisi Elenu announces engagement to Tinsel actress - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 How ex-BBNaija housemates kept fans entertained after show - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 5 Boko Haram members, one Commander, Malam Isa, surrender to Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Yemi Alade denied entry into Canada over fears she might not leave - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
10 2023: Don’t fall for fake promises - Abaribe advises Nigerians - The Herald, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info