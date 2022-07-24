Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands 3 for alleged child trafficking in Port Harcourt
Daily Post  - A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, remanded three suspects on 3 counts of conspiracy, stealing and attempted trafficking of a 5-year-old

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naija Loaded:
GOOD JOB!!! Court Remands 3 For Alleged Child Trafficking In Port Harcourt
EFCC:
$700 Scam: Court Remands Suspect in Prison Justice S. I. Mark of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered the remand of an internet fraud suspect, Nwosu Gospel Light, in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre,...
Nigerian Eye:
Court remands 3 for alleged child trafficking in Port Harcourt
The Street Journal:
Court remands three suspects for child trafficking in Port Harcourt
Within Nigeria:
Court remands 3 for alleged child trafficking in Port Harcourt


   More Picks
1 Bandits attack KSTA bus in Katsina, kill driver and reportedly abduct passengers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s memory may not be what it used to be —Atiku - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 2023: If Obi loses, then God created Nigeria to suffer – Mbazulike Amaechi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Falconets head to Colombia to finalise preparations for Costa Rica 2022 - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info