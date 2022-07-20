Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fans demand "vawulence" as they react to video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up go viral days after Twitter exchange
Legit  - Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Victony have reunited in a viral video on social media days after their argument on popular social media platform Twitter. Read

35 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vawulence Over? Omah Lay & Victony Reunite After Twitter Drama | WATCH Not Just OK:
Vawulence Over? Omah Lay & Victony Reunite After Twitter Drama | WATCH
Omah Lay & Victony reunite after Twitter ‘War’ Lailas News:
Omah Lay & Victony reunite after Twitter ‘War’
Omah Lay & Victony reunite after Twitter ‘War’ Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Omah Lay & Victony reunite after Twitter ‘War’
Omah Lay & Victony Reunite After Twitter ‘War’ Naija on Point:
Omah Lay & Victony Reunite After Twitter ‘War’


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide - Leadership, 21 hours ago
3 Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Gunmen allegedly kidnap 10 police officers returning from Osun election duty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-chairman of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Lady wakes up to see her chained generator parts harvested by thieves (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 5 hours ago
9 Our strike won't last 2 days if politicians' children attend Nigerian public universities - ASUU - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info