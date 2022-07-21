Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC Has Hidden Agenda, Says Ex-Minister Dalung
News photo Tori News  - The man speaks about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress and assesses the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong’s administration.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

2023: APC Has Hidden Agenda Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Dalung Independent:
2023: APC Has Hidden Agenda Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Dalung
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC Has A Hidden Agenda – Solomon Dalung KOKO TV Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC Has A Hidden Agenda – Solomon Dalung
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Why Tinubu chose Shettima as running mate – Ex-Minister Dalung Within Nigeria:
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Why Tinubu chose Shettima as running mate – Ex-Minister Dalung
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Is Hiding Something From Nigerians – Dalung Naija News:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Is Hiding Something From Nigerians – Dalung


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 14 hours ago
3 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 18 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
9 12 things you can do to celebrate your wedding anniversary - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
10 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info