Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians Now Shamefully Pay Dollars To Study In West African Varsities, Says Emefiele
Information Nigeria  -   Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has expressed that Nigerians now “shamefully” pay dollars to study in universities in neighbouring West African countries.

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Naija Loaded:
Nigerians Now Shamefully Pay Dollars To Study In West African Varsities, Says Emefiele
Nigerian Eye:
Nigerians now shamefully pay dollars to study in West African varsities, says Emefiele
Skytrend News:
Nigerians now shamefully pay dollars to study in West African varsities, says Emefiele
Within Nigeria:
Emefiele: Nigerians now shamefully pay dollars to study in West African varsities
Tunde Ednut:
Emefiele: Nigerians now shamefully pay dollars to study in West African varsities


   More Picks
1 Bandits attack KSTA bus in Katsina, kill driver and reportedly abduct passengers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s memory may not be what it used to be —Atiku - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 2023: If Obi loses, then God created Nigeria to suffer – Mbazulike Amaechi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Falconets head to Colombia to finalise preparations for Costa Rica 2022 - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info