Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election
Tori News
- The political activist made this known in a post shared on his Instagram page with some of the issues and allegations involving Tinubu.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: Real reasons I must win presidential election - Tinubu
The Sun:
Presidential election must win for APC –Tinubu – The Sun Nigeria
The Trent:
10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Reno Omokri gives 10 reasons why Tinubu will lose 2023 election
Lailas News:
Reno Omokri gives 10 reasons why Tinubu will lose 2023 election
Naija News:
2023: Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria will burn under Tinubu – Reno Omokri
More Picks
1
NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
INEC, Correctional Service Discuss Possibilities For Inmates To Vote In Elections -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
3
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
4
Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate -
AIT,
12 hours ago
5
I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar -
This Day,
8 hours ago
7
ASUU Strike: NANS Directs Students To Join NLC Solidarity Protest Nationwide -
Leadership,
24 hours ago
8
Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange -
Legit,
4 hours ago
10
Gunmen abduct student after invading Cross River private university hostel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...