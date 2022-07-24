Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid Records First 200 Million Views On Youtube With His 2019 Song, “JORO”
Too Xclusive  - Nigerian singer, Wizkid has recorded his first 200m million views for a video. The No Stress singer achieved this feat with this controversial 2019, hit song, Joro. In 2021, Wizkid joined the 100 million Gang with his 2017 hit song ‘Come to Closer‘ ...

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Bandits attack KSTA bus in Katsina, kill driver and reportedly abduct passengers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s memory may not be what it used to be —Atiku - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 2023: If Obi loses, then God created Nigeria to suffer – Mbazulike Amaechi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Falconets head to Colombia to finalise preparations for Costa Rica 2022 - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
