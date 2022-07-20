Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation on Thursday, July 21, signaling the start of fresh elections in the European nation.

 

Speaking to Parliament on Thursda

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns The Punch:
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns
Channels Television:
Italian PM Mario Draghi Hands In Resignation
CNN World:
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns as coalition collapses
Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi Resigns Independent:
Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi Resigns
Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after attempt to salvage coalition fails TV360 Nigeria:
Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns after attempt to salvage coalition fails
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Resigns KOKO TV Nigeria:
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Resigns
Glamsquad Magazine:
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government


   More Picks
1 NLC?s proposed nationwide protest with ASUU illegal, says FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Bishops who attended Shettima’s unveiling fake - Catholic Church - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 Alleged "Fake Bishops" show up for Tinubu's unveiling of Shettima as running mate - AIT, 15 hours ago
4 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 11 hours ago
5 I’ll Hand Over To You And Your Boss, Tinubu, Buhari Tells APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Police launch manhunt for wife who set her husband ablaze in Osun for allegedly having child outside wedlock following reports that she's still alive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 “Dropping out of University was a hard choice” – Singer Omah Lay (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
9 Netflix loses 970K Subscribers in 4 months, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info