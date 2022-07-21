Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request

Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request



The Kogi State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Yahaya Bello to borrow the sum of 3 billion Naira to fund the Nigeria Covid Nineteen Action ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineKogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan requestThe Kogi State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Yahaya Bello to borrow the sum of 3 billion Naira to fund the Nigeria Covid Nineteen Action ...



News Credibility Score: 99%