Nigerian Police Arrest Cult Members Who Killed And Beheaded Man, Used Victim’s Head To Play Football
Sahara Reporters  - Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested suspected cult members who killed a member of a rival group and used his head to play football.
The incident happened on premises suspected to be the residence of some students of Chukwuemeka ...

14 hours ago
