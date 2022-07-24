Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Customs seize 43 rice trailers, 9 petroleum tankers, others worth N3.4bn in Ogun
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Customs seize 43 rice trailers, 9 petroleum tankers, others worth N3.4bn in Ogun

The Ogun 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it generated N29,940,146.50 from import duties and auction sales of ...

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Ogun customs seize foreign rice, vehicles, illicit drugs worth N3.4bn
TVC News Nigeria:
Nigeria Customs Seizes Contraband Worth More Than N3.4B in Ogun State
PHOTOS: Customs Seize Trailers Of Rice, Others In Ogun The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area command on Wednesday disclosed that, in the last six months, contraband goods worth N3,400,226,707 have been impounded. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Customs Seize Trailers Of Rice, Others In Ogun The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area command on Wednesday disclosed that, in the last six months, contraband goods worth N3,400,226,707 have been impounded.
TVC News:
Ogun: Customs seizes illegal goods worth over N3.4bn
The Dabigal Blog:
Ogun customs seize foreign rice, vehicles, illicit drugs worth N3.4bn
Economic Confidential:
Ogun Customs Seize 43 Trailer Loads Of Foreign Rice, Automobiles Worth N3.4bn
ODU News:
Customs Seizes N3.4bn Goods In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Bandits attack KSTA bus in Katsina, kill driver and reportedly abduct passengers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 UPDATE! Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ibadan As One Person Feared Dead - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
3 New-York based Nigerian clothier Tommy DNC drowns hours after posting a video of himself in a boat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s memory may not be what it used to be —Atiku - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
5 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Should Be In Jail For Investing State Funds In Family Business – Asari Dokubo - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
6 2023: If Obi loses, then God created Nigeria to suffer – Mbazulike Amaechi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Falconets head to Colombia to finalise preparations for Costa Rica 2022 - The Guardian, 1 day ago
8 "Everyone, even government, benefits from insecurity" Bandit kingpin says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Toll gates returning to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Fashola - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Buhari sympathises with ex-PDP chairman over killing of brother, sister's abduction by bandits - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info