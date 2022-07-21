Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shettima’s Unveiling: Stop Impersonating Us, CAN Tells Politicians
News photo Channels Television  - The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dissociated itself from the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, saying those who were presented as church leaders are ‘unknown clerics’.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

