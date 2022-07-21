Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


HoS: ICPC to Prosecute 3,657 Civil Servants over IPPIS Deji Elumoye in Abuja No fewer than 3,657 federal civil servants have been dragged before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and related offences
News photo This Day  - HoS: ICPC to Prosecute 3,657 Civil Servants over IPPIS Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 3,657 federal civil servants have been dragged before the Independent and Corrupt Practices and related offences

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

61,446 civil servants verified on IPPIS - FG The Punch:
61,446 civil servants verified on IPPIS - FG
3,657 civil servants now before ICPC over IPPIS, 61,446 now verified - Yemi-Esan The Sun:
3,657 civil servants now before ICPC over IPPIS, 61,446 now verified - Yemi-Esan
FG: 61,446 Civil Servants Verified On IPPIS The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG: 61,446 Civil Servants Verified On IPPIS
ICPC To Prosecute 3,657 Civil Servants Over Non-Compliance With IPPIS The Will:
ICPC To Prosecute 3,657 Civil Servants Over Non-Compliance With IPPIS
61,446 Civil servants verified on IPPIS, says Head of Service Prompt News:
61,446 Civil servants verified on IPPIS, says Head of Service
FG drags 3,657 civil servants to ICPC over IPPIS Within Nigeria:
FG drags 3,657 civil servants to ICPC over IPPIS


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders Identify Non-oil Exports as Panacea for Economic Rejuvenation at Zenith Bank Int’l Trade Seminar - This Day, 22 hours ago
2 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 15 hours ago
6 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Shettima: 'They are not big names' - Tinubu's campaign on hiring fake bishops - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 10 hours ago
9 We Didn’t Issue Any Sit-At-Home Order For Friday - IPOB - The Nigeria Lawyer, 11 hours ago
10 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info