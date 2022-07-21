Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Planned NLC solidarity protest is illegal- Lai Mohammed
TVC News  - The planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress is illegal, according to Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who also claims there is no disagreement between the NLC as a whole and the federal government.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Urges NLC to Shelve Protest, Discontinue Support for Labour Party Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja Federal government has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged stri This Day:
FG Urges NLC to Shelve Protest, Discontinue Support for Labour Party Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja Federal government has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged stri
Group warns NLC TUC not to suspend proposed solidarity protest Eco City Reporters:
Group warns NLC TUC not to suspend proposed solidarity protest
ASUU Strike: Federal Government Accuses NLC Of Partisanship Over Planned Solidarity Protest Studio CB55:
ASUU Strike: Federal Government Accuses NLC Of Partisanship Over Planned Solidarity Protest
Face-off as NLC dares FG over planned protest to back ASUU Nigerian Pilot:
Face-off as NLC dares FG over planned protest to back ASUU


   More Picks
1 Fans demand "vawulence" as video of Omah Lay & Victony linking up goes viral days after Twitter exchange - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 21 hours ago
5 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Super Falcons take on Zambia’s Copper Queens for WAFCON bronze medals - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
8 Another fleeing Kuje escapee arrested along Adamawa-Borno border - The Nation, 16 hours ago
9 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info