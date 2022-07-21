Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Ortom takes final decision on leaving PDP for APC
Pulse Nigeria  - “I was in hibernation but thank God am out now and this is my stand

19 hours ago
Wike and I will work for PDP’s victory – Ortom Daily Trust:
Wike and I will work for PDP’s victory – Ortom
Wike, Ortom Make Decision On Dumping PDP For APC The Trent:
Wike, Ortom Make Decision On Dumping PDP For APC
Wike, Others Will Remain In PDP — Ortom The Will:
Wike, Others Will Remain In PDP — Ortom


1 National grid: Stop your pretense, Sowore knocks Atiku - The Punch, 1 day ago
2 Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after failing to revive his coalition government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 He's A Known Drug Lord - Reno Omokri Gives 10 Reasons Why Tinubu Will Lose 2023 Election - Tori News, 1 day ago
4 Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later died in Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest on nearly £200,000-a-week salary after ending 22 year stay at Manchester United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 NCAA directs suspended Dana Air to begin operational audit - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
7 Your birth proves that God answers prayers: Actress Ruth Kadiri welcomes baby girl — First Reports - First Reports, 19 hours ago
8 Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
9 Customs seize 43 rice trailers, 9 petroleum tankers, others worth N3.4bn in Ogun - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 Five suspects arrested as police bust fake CAC registration center in Lagos (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
