Ruth Kadiri, husband welcome second child The Nation -

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika and her husband have welcomed a baby girl together.

The film star announced the arrival of their second child via her Instagram page on Thursday.

In the post, she revealed that she had yearned for ... Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika and her husband have welcomed a baby girl together.The film star announced the arrival of their second child via her Instagram page on Thursday.In the post, she revealed that she had yearned for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%